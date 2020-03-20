Part of A2 closed this weekend

A section of the A2 from Eindhoven towards Maastricht will be closed from tonight.

The A2 between Leenderheide and Nederweert will be closed from 21:00 tonight until Sunday, 22 March, at 17:00. This is due to asphalt replacement along several stretches of the road.

The N2 connection towards A2 will also remain closed. Some offramps will be inaccessible too. These are those towards Valkenswaard (33), Leende (34), Maarheeze (36), Budel (37), Weert-Noord (38), and the Nederweert exit (39). The connection to Nederweert-Kelpen will stay closed until Sunday morning at 07:00.

Extra travel time of up to half an hour must be accounted for by the travellers.

Source: OmroepBrabant

Translator: Seetha

Editor: Melinda Walraven