Only food stalls still allowed at markets

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Netherlands is staying its upward trend – the tally now stands at 4,749. People are being advised to stay home.

However, according to the Eindhoven City Council, the three regional safety councils decided that the weekly markets in Brabant can still be held, but in modified form. The reason for this is that markets when it comes to offering food, provide a primary necessity of life.

No non-food stalls or stalls were food can be consumed on the spot, are allowed on the weekly markets. Food can only be collected at these stalls. However, flyers were handed at the Eindhoven Market. These contain the names and contact details of the non-food stalls.

Keep your distance

The guidelines announced earlier apply to visits to the weekly market – no more than 100 people; stay at home if you are not well, do not shake hands, and keep 1,5m away from each other.

Stall keepers are urgently advised to point this out to their customers and give them the space to do so. They should also use contactless payment methods.

This situation could, however, change at the drop of a hat. The Dutch Ministerial Crisis Management Committee will be meeting again this evening. They will discuss whether further preventative measures need to be taken to curb the spread of this virus. A press conference will be held after the meeting. It is expected to start at 18:30.

Source: Eindhoven Municipality

Translator: Melinda Walraven