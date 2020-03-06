new HEMA will have new concept restaurant

From Thursday, 12 March, HEMA in Eindhoven’s city center will be in their new location on 18 Septemberplein. The first 50 paying customers will receive a goody bag filled to the brim with HEMA items.

People must take note that the old store in Rechtestraat will be closed from this Sunday, 7 March. The new 1,750 m2 store will include a new restaurant concept. Although it seems big, it will, in fact, be easier for customers to find items in this new shop. Above all, the store’s fresh new look will catch the shopper’s eye.

HEMA kitchen is a new concept too. It focuses on fresh and healthy food. The restaurant has a completely new look with counters with salads, healthy sandwiches, smoothies, juices, and fresh soups. The dishes contain 100% natural ingredients and have been developed entirely according to HEMA recipes. In this way, HEMA is responding to the increasing demand for fresh and healthy meals.

Very proud

Phillip Mes, HEMA Netherlands’ Director says, “For more than 92 years, HEMA has been making our customers’ daily lives in Eindhoven better, more fun, and easier.” He says he is particularly proud of this new store. “This latest HEMA store and restaurant concept has been extensively tested among customers in the Netherlands and Belgium. It received many positive reactions from both customers and employees.”

“Rolling out the new store concept is an important part of HEMA’s growth strategy. This consists of improving performance in the core Dutch and Belgian markets.” They also want to grow internationally with partners and expand its online channels.

HEMA has 32,000 own products and services, more than 750 stores and 19,000 employees. This chain store is active in 12 countries on 3 continents.