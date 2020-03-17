MMC prepares for increase in patients

The Maxima Medical Centre is preparing for an increase in the number of patients requiring intensive care due to the coronavirus.

The regional hospital announced this on its website.

This means the hospital is postponing planned medical interventions as much as possible. By reducing planned interventions, they want to create more room for acute care. In this way, the hospital is preparing itself to tackle the potential increase in coronavirus patients.

Patients who were to have gone into hospital were informed about the measure. These coronavirus measures have a very limited effect on childbirth care.

Source: www.studio040.nl

Translator: Chaitali Sengupta, who gives Inburgering classes in Meerhoven. Click here for more info.

Editor: Melinda Walraven