The HEMA on the Rechtestraat in Eindhoven is no longer. The doors have been closed after 92 years since Sunday.

HEMA will open its doors on 18 Septemberplein on Thursday. There is the department store next to the C&A, which is being renovated. The new HEMA will be twice as large, spread over three floors.

The old HEMA building on the Rechtestraat will soon undergo major renovations. Several new store formulas land there.

Source: Studio040

Translator: Dirk