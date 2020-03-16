‘Healthcare section well-equipped to deal with the situation’

According to the Dutch Minister of Healthcare, Bruno Bruins, healthcare institutions in the Netherlands are able to deal with the coronavirus situation very well for the time being.

“We are going to make plans with each other so we can continue to offer care to everyone in the Netherlands,” he said. “A lot of cooperation between hospitals is required, within regions and throughout the Netherlands, but we will work it out together”.

The minister said that there is not yet a lock-down situation in the Netherlands. However, more and more far-reaching measures are being taken. “We arere doing that based on the advice we are discussing in the ministerial committee.”

Source: www.NOS.nl