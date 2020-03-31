Ever-increasing pressure on ICUs

More than 800,000 cases of the novel coronavirus have been confirmed globally. The Dutch National Health Department (RIVM) stats for confirmed coronavirus cases in the Netherlands stands at 12,595 today.

More than 720 people have been hospitalised since yesterday. According to a spokesperson at the Catharina Hospital, the pressure on intensive care units in that hospital is increasing. On Monday, the hospital saw the number of incoming patients decrease.

However, at the same time, the number of patients that had to be transferred to the ICU increased. The RIVM figures also show that the number of confirmed coronavirus-infected patients in the Eindhoven region is increasing across the board.

In that context, people are already being transported out of the region. They are being sent to hospitals in the north of the country. There, the pressure on hospitals is considerably lower.

Source: www.studio040.nl

Translator: Chaitali Sengupta, who gives Inburgering lessons in Meerhoven. Click here for more info.

Editor: Melinda Walraven