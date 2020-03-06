DHL centre’s roof gets solar panels

The DHL distribution centre in Eindhoven North has placed 8,500 solar panels on its roof. That is as large an area as about four football fields.

The panels will generate electricity for the distribution center. Most of this renewable energy will be feed back into the power grid. The aim of this Solisplan and Van Acht project is to save money and contribute to a better environment.

A total of 250,000 solar panels should be installed in Eindhoven by the end of this year. The installation of panels is one of the actions being taken to achieve climate objectives.

Source: www.studio040.nl

Translator: Chaitali Sengupta, who gives Inburgering classes in Meerhoven. Click here for more info.

Editor: Melinda Walraven