COVID-19 opens up student jobs in other sectors

The coronavirus crisis means there is less work for Eindhoven students in some sectors, but more in others. This is according to student employment agencies.

There is less work in the hospitality industry. That means students with a zero-hours or flex-contract have far fewer jobs. This picture is confirmed at the Eindhoven branch of ASA Talent.

“We see that the work in the catering and hospitality industry is indeed declining considerably”, says a spokesperson. “The number of students we can send out is also declining in the leisure sector. I estimate that we get about half the usual requests for personnel.”

Shortage in some areas

However, the employment agency does expect to be able to put more students to work in other sectors in due course. “In other places, you can see there is a labour shortage. That demand lies mainly with supermarkets, garbage collection and cleaning companies, and delivery services.”

“We are currently in talks with various clients to deploy people there. The students are also responding enthusiastically. In this way, way we expect to be able to take care of a few things”, says the spokesperson.

Uitzendbureau Studentalent is in a good position in that respect. “We mainly focus on the healthcare sector,” says a spokesperson. “We are now receiving a lot of requests. But there is also a lot of demand for extra staff in cleaning and logistics. In that respect, we are certainly busier than usual in Eindhoven”, says a spokesperson.

Students have fixed expenses they need to cover too.”For example, some assistants have to do their work in the hospital under supervision. They cannot do so, due to the coronavirus crisis. But they have to pay tuition fees. We, then, place them somewhere else. There is enough demand, only the kind of demand has changed,” says a spokesman for the employment agency.

Source: www.studio040.nl

Translator: Chaitali Sengupta

Editor: Melinda Walraven