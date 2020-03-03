The Coronavirus hits Eindhoven

The first COVID-19 case in Eindhoven has now been reported, according to a local media outlet.

A Helmond resident had been diagnosed as being infected with the coronavirus on Sunday. The Eindhoven patient is a relative of this person. Both had been in Lombardy (Italy) with their family last week. This bring the total number of cases in the Netherlands to 24, according to the Dutch National Institute for Public Health’s website.

There is no link between these patients and the cases previously found in the Netherlands. The patient is in home isolation. Other family members also have to stay at home for the next fourteen days.

The GGD Brabant-Zuidoost is looking into who these women had contact with. The contacts of the patient will be contacted by The GGD is in the process of contacting these people and their temperature will be taken twice a day. If these contacts have complaints that fit those of COVID-19 they will also be placed in isolation and tested.

Source: www.studio040.nl

Translator: Chaitali Sengupta, who gives Inburgering classes in Meerhoven. Click here for more info.

Editor: Melinda Walraven