Airport and University to cooperate even more

Eindhoven Airport and the Eindhoven University of Technology (TU/e) will step up their collaboration. To this end, TU/e chairman, Robert-Jan Smits, and Eindhoven Airport’s Director, Roel Hellemons, signed a declaration of intent.

This partnership aims to achieve improvements in the areas of capacity and quality as well as sustainability and mobility. The parties want to accomplish this by having the university’s doctoral students work on specific problems facing the airport. Think of the dense fog that the airport regularly suffers and logistical challenges.

In the past year, for example, the two parties worked together in a student project. This was to improve the flow of passengers through security. This project yielded good results. Now, other logistical challenges will also be examined by students. Artificial Intelligence, among other things, will be used in the search for improvements.

Sustainability and mobility

In terms of sustainability, the partners have focused on reducing waste, increasing recycling and reducing energy consumption. When it comes to movement, they want to improve accessibility and traffic pressure around the airport. This includes looking at how existing and new sustainable transport solutions can be combined.

The intention is to start at least one project per theme per year. If the projects have a promising outcome, a company from the region will be sought to develop a prototype. A Living Lab will also be set up at the airport to try out the solutions.

Airport Director, Roel Hellemons, says, “We see the airport as an ideal test site for new solutions in the field of sustainability, mobility, and quality. We expect TU/e students will come up with completely new, refreshing, and relevant proposals”.

Source: Studio040

Translator: Bob

Editor: Melinda Walraven