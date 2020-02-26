Yael Davids at the Van Abbe

From Saturday 21 March, spread over ten rooms, the Van Abbe Museum in Eindhoven will be showing the work of Yael Davids, entitled Yael Davids: A Daily Practice.

This exhibition is linked to a specific moment in David’s career. In April this year, she will be the first Dutch candidate to complete a three-year research project entitled Creator Doctus (CrD), set up by the Gerrit Rietveld Academie. She was commissioned by the Van Abbe Museum to carry out this research. Her research is focussed on physical learning and is inspired by the work of Moshé Feldenkrais. Feldenkrais developed a method based on the principle that changing the way we move leads to a change in how we think, perceive and feel.

The exhibition Yael Davids: A Daily Practice can be seen from Saturday 21 March until Sunday 14 June at the Van Abbe Museum in Eindhoven.

Source: www.studio040.nl

Translated by: Bob