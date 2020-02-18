Storm damages flat’s roof

Part of the roof of an apartment complex called Aan de Heuvel has been blown off.

It happened in the centre of Geldrop on Sunday evening when storm Dennis raged over the Netherlands. More than half of the roof was blown off. The fire brigade had to remove the remains. Stichting Salvage is looking into what needs to be done to limit the damage as much as possible. There is also a lot of water damage due to the rain.

Livingstonestraat in Geldrop was also affected. The front part of a house fell off due to the storm there. The fire brigade managed to manoeuvre the facade back into place.

Source: Studio040

Translator: Chaitali Sengupta, who gives Inburgering lessons in Meerhoven. Click here for more info.

Editor: Melinda Walraven