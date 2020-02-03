Stabbing during robbery at a bar in Eindhoven

Two perpetrators attempted to raid café ‘t Moest on Hoogstraat in Eindhoven on Saturday night. A person was stabbed.

A perpetrator was subsequently knocked to the ground by bystanders. The other robber managed to get away and is still on the run. He has slightly tinted skin, is between 18 and 20 years old and is between 1.70 and 1.80 meters tall. During the robbery, the perpetrator wore a black training suit.

The victim was approachable and has been treated in an ambulance for his injuries. The police appeal on witnesses to report.

Source: Studio040

Translator: Dirk