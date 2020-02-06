Quality of life in the region under pressure

The quality of life in Eindhoven’s certain neighbourhoods is under increasing pressure. This is concluded by Municipality and housing corporations, Trudo and Woonbedrijf.

In response to Aedes’s report, the authorities conclude that the neighbourhoods that are already struggling with various problems have deteriorated further. According to the researchers, one of the causes is the influx of people with low income and mental issues. For example, people with psychiatric problems or mental disabilities often have to live independently due to budget cuts in healthcare.

The problems

“You can see that more and more vulnerable residents are coming into these neighbourhoods,” says Yasin Torunoglu, Eindhoven’s councillor for Housing and Communities. The councillor also attributes the concentration of vulnerable people in these areas to the cutbacks in healthcare.

Woonbedrijf also acknowledges the problems. “Woonbedrijf can see the quality of life in these neighbourhoods deteriorating. We are seeing more and more residents who need support,” says a spokesperson.

Diverse views

Local residents have different opinions on the situation. In any given neighbourhood, one person may be living happily, while another may find it to be terrible. One resident claimed that he had been already threatened several times. He can, however, not move out due to lack of affordable housing.

A lot of efforts are being made to improve the quality of life in the region. This is according to Municipality and Eindhoven corporations. According to Trudo, the solution lies in mixed groups of people. This can be achieved by having slightly more expensive houses in working-class neighbourhoods, and more affordable homes in middle-class neighbourhoods.

“We are selling some of our houses in a certain way so people who are in different phases of life would live in those houses,” says Theo van Kroonenburg, Director of Trudo. “You can imagine that if there are different kinds of people living in a neighbourhood, they can learn from each other. The local residents can keep an eye on each other. We are working on it, but it is being done gradually.”

Source: Studio040

Translator: Shufei