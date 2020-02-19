Mierlo gets LGBT+ rainbow bench

The Geldrop-Mierlo Municipality has placed a rainbow bench at its Mierlose molen as a symbol of its acceptance of the LGBT+ community.

That town’s Councillor, Rob van Otterdijk, unveiled the bench saying, “Besides the rainbow flags and the interwoven artwork in Geldrop, this bench is another step in the right direction towards acceptance”.

The bench, designed by Katja van den Eijnden, is made of steel in the colours of the rainbow. “The bench symbolises connection and plays an important role in acceptance for the LGBT+ community”, the designer says. The bench must show that Geldrop-Mierlo accepts the LGBT+ community.

Councillor Van Otterdijk thinks the bench is needed because the LGBT+ is still not fully accepted. “LGBT+ people are sometimes still excluded or verbally abused. This also happens in the town of Geldrop-Mierlo. The bench must contribute to their acceptance”. The Town Council thinks this is the best way to show their acceptance of this community.

Source: Studio040

Translator: Bob

Editor: Melinda Walraven