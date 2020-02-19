It’s official: The Parade Theatre Festival is coming to town

The Parade Theatre Festival is coming to Eindhoven from Friday, 29 May. The organisers hope to add some theatre to this innovative city.

Earlier, it was reported that there were serious plans for the travelling festival to come to Eindhoven as well. Those plans are, now, definite. They are, in fact, kicking off their summer tour in this town. The theatre festival will be in Eindhoven for ten days, from 29 May to 7 June.

There will be more than 25 performances in tents on the Parktheater’s lawn. The theatre festival is already being held in Amsterdam, Rotterdam, Utrecht, and The Hague. Eindhoven is the fifth city in the country to be included in The Parade’s tour.

‘Adding a little theatre to the city’

“Eindhoven is a fascinating city for technology and design”, Eefje Colsen, one of the organisers, says. “In this way, we can add a little more theatre to the city”. The predecessor of the theatre festival was called Boulevard of Broken Dreams. It came to Eindhoven more than 30 years ago. According to Eefje, there are still many people in Eindhoven who remember this.

“There will be, among other things, eight little theatres on the field, restaurants, a bar, and a floating windmill”, Colsen says. The organisers do not only want to collaborate with the Parktheater; they want to work with students from the Design Academy Eindhoven too.

The Parade is the only travelling theatre festival in the world. It is an event that totals about 80 performances in the area of dance, theatre, and music. Each afternoon there is an extensive programme for children of all ages too. It is called the KidParade. It has theatre shows and activities just for children.

Visitors can enter the grounds for free for the first hour, after that they have to pay €8.50. Children up to the age of 12 can attend the festival free of charge. Tickets for individual shows can be bought online or on the day. Performances that are suitable for non-Dutch-speakers are indicated with an LNP logo (Language No Problem). The organisers expect about 1,000 visitors a day.

Source: Studio040 and deparade.nl

Translator: Bob

Editor: Melinda Walraven