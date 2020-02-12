HighTechXL brings space technology to Eindhoven

HighTechXL has entered into a collaboration with the European Space Agency (ESA) to further develop its technology in Eindhoven.

The space technology will be licensed to HighTechXL. The intention is that the Eindhoven-based organisation will find people to work with this technology. “The goal is then for companies to further develop this space technology,” HighTechXL Director and founder, Guus Frericks, says.

“These businesses are yet to be established. The technology should be useful to everyone. We initially started by offering programmes to talented high-tech start-ups so that they could continue to grow”, he explains. Since 2018, HighTechXL has also been trying to create new businesses.

50 start-ups, 50 companies

Over the next five years, Frericks hopes to generate 50 start-ups that will start working with space technology. “It would be great if 15 new, solid companies were to emerge from these. They could apply the technology commercially”.

The organisation is not only cooperating with the European Space Agency (ESA). They are also partnering with the Swiss CERN research foundation, Philips Research, and TNO. “We get their technology and then find people who can solve the biggest problems with it”.

HighTechXL is well aware that there are experts in the Brainport Region who can use with the obtained technology.

