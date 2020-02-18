Firemen kept busy clearing storm rubble

The fire brigade in the Eindhoven region received a total of 200 calls about damage and obstructions caused by Storm Dennis on Sunday.

The reports were received over a four-hour period. “Not all of them were urgent cases. They concerned large branches or trees that lay on the road or fell on a car”, a spokesman for the Brabant-Southeast Safety Region said. In Geldrop and Mierlo, the storm did quite a bit of damage. For example, part of a roof of an apartment building was blown off, and a tree fell on a car.

As far as the regional fire brigade is aware, no one was injured as a result of the storm, which raged across the region on Sunday evening in particular. “Dennis’ effects do not seem to be that bad.”

Source: Studio040

Translator: Chaitali Sengupta, who gives Inburgering classes in Meerhoven. Click here for more info.

Editor: Melinda Walraven