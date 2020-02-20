Discussions to encourage “Women in Politics”

The Municipality will organise evening discussions to encourage women to be more involved in city politics.

On the first evening of next month, local politicians will join the discussion together with Member of Parliament, Jessica van Eijs and SP Councillor, Jannie Visscher. They will enter into conversation with other women. They intend to find out why so few women go into politics, and what can be done to change the situation.

Currently, one-third of the councillors in Eindhoven are women. This is the reason PvdA Council Member, Marjolein Senden initiated the topic last year. Together with Eva de Bruijn (GroenLinks) and Jorien Migchielsen (D66), Marjolein is organising a series of evening discussions.

The first evening discussion will take place on Thursday, 5 March, in Lab-1.

Source: Studio040

Translator: Shufei

Editor: Melinda Walraven