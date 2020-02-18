Dead woman identified

The dead woman who was found on Friday morning in a holiday home in Mierlo has been identified.

According to the police, she comes from Eindhoven. The cottage where she was found dead is on Bospark ‘t Wolfsven. It is owned by Roompot Holiday Parks.

The police have done extensive investigations in and around the house but would not reveal much about the victim. However, they are treating it as a crime.

Source: Studio040

Editor: Melinda Walraven