City Hall now housed in sustainable buildings

Smart lighting, insulation, solar panels and toilet that use rainwater – all these features ensure the renovated Eindhoven City Hall is entirely sustainable.

The renovation of Eindhoven City Hall started in January 2019 and is currently in its final phase. The new buildings will provide space not only for the city council but also for local residents. The Residents Plaza will be located in the city hall.

Residents will be able to, for example, collect their driver’s license or passport or register a birth here. The square offers facilities for having conversations. There will also be seats and desks for people with disabilities.

Sustainable features

The new city hall is insulated with recycled material. Solar panels have been placed on the roof. Rainwater is collected, purified, and then used to flush toilets.

According to the project developer, the project is costing no more than €12 million. The renovated city hall is expected to be open to the public in the next few months.

Source: Studio040

Translator: Shufei

Editor: Melinda Walraven