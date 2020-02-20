Catharina Hospital to build ultramodern pharmacy

Catharina Hospital has announced plans to build an ultramodern new pharmacy close to the hospital.

This is part of the hospital’s aim to produce their own medicines.

The pharmacy will be used to make medicines that the pharmaceutical industry cannot or will not make. ‘Because we do not have a profit motive, we can do this at much lower costs,’ explains pharmacist Ralph van Wezel. This will also mean that the hospital can depend less on external manufacturers.

Van Wezel explains that the hospital is bound by the same strict manufacturing conditions as the wider pharmaceutical industry. The three storey building will house a 700 square metre clean room and a 200 square metre laboratory. The laboratory will also be used to produce their own sterile syringes. The machines needed to make these have already arrived.

Construction on the building has just begun and is expected to be complete by the end of 2020.

Source: Studio040

Translator: Rachael Vickerman