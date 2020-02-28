Be careful in Woensel, warn police

In the past ten days, there have been six street robberies in the Woensel area. This is according to the Eindhoven Police.

These crimes have all been committed in the areas surrounding the Woensel XL Shopping Centre and Henri Dunantpark. The ages of the victims varied, as did the time these robberies occurred. “Three robberies were during the day,” says a police spokesperson.

“All three of these victims were women who had their bags snatched. These crimes happened 14:00 and 17:30.” According to the police spokesperson, all three robbers were young men. The other three cases happened in the evening. “Male victims were pulled off their bikes and threatened with violence,” says the spokesperson.

Be careful

“Try to cycle together, keep your valuables well out of sight or leave them at home,” reads the police’s Facebook post. People have also been advised to try and get home before dark, if possible.

The investigation is in full swing, and the police are looking for witnesses. Have you seen or experienced a similar situation in the past few days? Then phone 0900-8844. Would you instead want to make an anonymous report? Then phone 0800 7000.

If you have been the victim of a street robbery, call 112 as soon as possible, says the police. Give your location, and wait for them to arrive.

Sources: Eindhoven Police and Omroep Brabant

Translator: Melinda Walraven