Arrests and fines in Woensel-Zuid

During a control done in Kruisstraat and Woenselse Markt in Eindhoven, several people were arrested, many fines were collected and cars and illegal tobacco were seized.

This was a joint action by the police, Municipality, Tax and Customs Administration, and the Judiciary. The inspection took place on Friday. The City Council announced the results on Monday.

A total of almost €34,000 in outstanding fines was collected. Twelve cars were seized and two people were arrested for drunk driving. Another 23 people were busted for driving without a driving licence and inappropriate behaviour.

Seven premises were searched and nearly 42 kg of illegal tobacco was found in two of these buildings. Several of the structures were also unsafe with regard to fire and structural safety. A business had also been re-opened, despite an earlier ban.

This action is part of an area-based safety approach in Woensel-Zuid. This involves government agencies working together to monitor the quality of life and tackle wrongdoing and crime.

Source: Studio040

