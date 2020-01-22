Winter emergency rules for the homeless in force

Because the real-feel temperature outside has dropped to below freezing, the Winter Emergency Arrangement for Eindhoven’s homeless came into effect on Monday.

The homeless can report to the Regieteam until 15:30 on 040-2382600. They will then be referred to one of three homeless shelters.

From 16:00, the night shelter ‘t Eindje on Mathildelaan, Ervaring die Staat at 15 Kanaaldijk Noord, and Springplank040 on Bellefroidlaan are open for the homeless. During the winter emergency period, the Passantenopvang van Neos shelter on Barrierweg is also open from 16:00.

Source: Studio040

Translator: Bob

Editor: Melinda Walraven