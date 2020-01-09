Weekend Tips from Yvette

This weekend in and around Eindhoven…. Yvette’s tips.

It’s the first weekend of 2020 but where do you need to go? A great weekend to be in Eindhoven as there is a lot to do! My tips:

Friday: Pieces for solo instruments, how to use them in impro



Check here for more event details.

Saturday: 80’s 90’s & 00’s Radio Party



Check here for more event details.

Sunday: Rockabilly NewYear | The Spunyboys



Check here for more event details.

Last weekend: Netherlands Silent Film Festival



Check here for more event details.

About Yvette, who is doing this for Eindhoven News:

“I’m the manager of the biggest expat Facebook group in Eindhoven – Expats in Eindhoven. A group dedicated to help expats have a great time in Eindhoven, get to meet new people and answer their questions. Further I work as graphic designer for my own company STUDIO YDID. In my free time I like to go running, race cycling, go out with friends and family or listen to the band Queen. If you want to know more – feel free to mail me at [email protected]”