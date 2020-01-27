VDL sells 53 electric buses in Germany

Eindhoven-based VDL supplies 53 electric buses to the German public transport company KVB Cologne.

VDL increasingly sells electric buses. The company received another order for 200 buses in Flanders at the end of last year. Good business has also been done in other European countries in recent years.

The regional bus company Hermes runs 43 Citeas SLFA Electric from VDL. This means that the Eindhoven region has one of the largest electric ‘bus fleets’ in Europe. These electric buses have a length of more than eighteen meters, emit no harmful substances and make much less noise than regular buses.

