Two local schools are “Excellent”

On Monday, Eckart College and the Stedelijk College received the title ‘excellent’.

According to the Dutch Inspectorate of Education, these secondary schools may use the title for three years for three of the levels of education – vmbo, havo, and vwo. The title is a kind of quality mark for the quality of education.

Eckart College is excellent at mavo, havo, and vwo level. The school not only teaches its students the usual subjects. It also aims to show them how to cope, for example, in social and financial situations

‘Did it as a team’

“I am just very proud,” says Jacqueline Melis, the School’s Department Director. “At Eckard, we are usually humble, but not today. We are pleased to receive this. We have achieved this with our whole team.”

It is not the first time Eckart has received this title. In 2016, too, they had the honour of being called an ‘Excellent School’. They did not participate in 2019, but this year they regained the title.

A total of 62 primary schools, secondary schools and special education schools across the country received the “Excellent” title on Monday.

Source: www.studio040.nl

Translator: Chaitali Sengupta, who gives Inburgering classes in Meerhoven. Click here for more info.

Editor: Melinda Walraven