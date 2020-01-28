Two cannabis properties closed in Geldrop

Mayor Van Bree has closed two cannabis properties in Geldrop-Mierlo. This has been reported by the municipality. These are houses on Roelantlaan and De Burght in Geldrop.

At the beginning of January, the mayor closed the house on Roelantlaan for four months. A large quantity of GHB and paraphernalia for the production of hard drugs were found in the building.

The house on De Burght was closed down on Tuesday, 21 January, also for four months. On 4 November 2019, the police found a large quantity of cocaine in the house. Other substances required for the processing and trading of hard drugs were also discovered.

The premises have been sealed and a public announcement about the closure has been put up on the premises. Violation of these closures are punishable by law.

Source: www.studio040.nl

