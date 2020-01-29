PSV Carnival to honour weatherman

At this year’s Eindhoven Carnaval celebration, well-known Dutch weatherman, Piet Paulusma, will be put in the spotlight.

The PSV Carnival Club is to give Paulusma an award on the Market square. He is receiving this award because of his 35-year-long career. He is also a regular visitor to the Lampegat Carnaval. The Club’s Prince, His Thirsty Highness Robke, will present the prize.

“We think it is time to put Piet in the spotlight. If anyone deserves it, it is him. There are few people in broadcasting who can claim such an impressive career as Piet”, Bas Lammers, of PSV Carnaval, says. “He is also an avid Carnaval celebrity. He visits Eindhoven every year with his family and friends to celebrate this wonderful party with us”.

Source: Studio040

Translator: Bob

Editor: Melinda Walraven