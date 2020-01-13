Police are looking for witnesses to mugging

The police are looking for witnesses to an attempted mugging that took place in the centre of Eindhoven on Friday evening. They have arrested a 34-year-old man from Eindhoven in connection with this alleged and another attempted mugging.

The police received a notification on Friday evening that a man was walking through the parking area on Keizersgracht wielding a knife. At around 1830 the police found the suspect in Victoria park, Eindhoven. The police had previously banned the man from the centre of Eindhoven.

Muggings

The suspect allegedly tried shortly before his arrest to rob a woman of her cell phone. The man is also suspected of another robbery the day before on PSV avenue. This incident took place in the evening at 22.50. The suspect allegedly threatened a 23-year-old Eindhoven local with a knife and demanded money. After which he took off with some small change.

The suspect is being held pending further investigation. The police ask witnesses and/or victims to come forward and report any information that may be helpful to the case. You can call the police on the following number 0900-8844.

Source: Studio040

Translation: Nicole Cullinan