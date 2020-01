The Pathé movie theatre on Dommelstraat in Eindhoven had to close its doors (temporarily) on Saturday evening due to a power outage.

Due to the power failure, not only did the screens go black, but the elevator also did not work. That is why the fire brigade had to help a person in a wheelchair to come down.

In addition to the Pathé, there were also a few catering establishments without electricity.

Source: Studio040

Translator: Dirk