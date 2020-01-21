Man beaten and robbed in Stratum

A group of people robbed a man on Geert Grootestraat in Eindhoven.

Late on Sunday evening, the victim and a friend parked their car on this street. While exiting the vehicle, the man was attacked by a group of people. He was severely beaten and kicked.

The victim and his friend managed to run away. However, when they returned to the car, it was gone. The car’s key had been in the man’s coat pocket. The attackers had ripped this off him during the attack. The vehicle was found a day later at the Science Park in Son.

The group consisted of twelve people, ranging in age from 16 to 20.

Source: www.studio040.nl

Translator: Chaitali Sengupta, who gives Inburgering classes in Meerhoven. Click here for more info.

Editor: Melinda Walraven