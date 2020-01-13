Major police operation in Woensel yields record amount

The police collected almost EUR73,000 during a major roadblock operation on Kruisstraat at the Woensel Market.

This combined traffic and crime checkpoint operation took place on Thursday 9 January. Police seized a vehicle with 23 transgressions. They impounded and towed away 16 illegal cars. Furthermore, the police arrested one person for harassment and assault.

Notorious offenders

The municipality, police, public prosecution service and RDW did the traffic control together with the tax authorities. They also checked for outstanding tax debts. The check took place as part of a crackdown on notorious offenders. These inspections are designed to prevent crime by showing a visible police presence in the neighbourhood.

Source: Studio040

Translation: Nicole Cullinan