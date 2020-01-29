Local psychiatric centre must get more money, says Judge

The Woenselse Poort receives too little money to provide proper care to psychiatric patients. That is what a judge in The Hague decided, the Eindhoven forensic care facility reports.

Together with seven other clinics, the Woenselse Poort had instituted summary proceedings on the budget they received from the Ministry of Justice and Security. They believe extra money is needed to provide the right care.

The judge agrees with the clinics. The court’s opinion is that the rates used by the ministry for the necessary care are too low to guarantee the quality of care. The rates should be increased, to, among other things, continue to attract sufficient personnel. The judge has asked the clinics and the ministry to come to new agreements about the rates.

Woenselse Poort treats people with a mental disorder that has led to them committing a crime. These people often have addiction problems too. The courts have convicted many of the clinic’s clients.

