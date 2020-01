The Mayor of Eindhoven, John Jorritsma, has reacted to rumours that he is throwing his hat into the ring for the mayoral position in The Hague.

His name has been circulating in The Hague for some time now. Jorritsma would succeed Mayor Pauline Krikke, She suddenly resigned in October 2019.

“Rumours are just that and I take note of gossip”, he reacts nonchalantly.

Source: Studio040

Translator: Bob

Editor: Melinda Walraven