Forget-me-nots bloom in winter

During the annual winter wild plant hunt, volunteers go in search of gems from nature.

Petra van Leeuwen is a plant enthusiast who led and organised a walking tour through Heempark in Eindhoven. “With many eyes, you see much more than when you search alone,” she remarked.

The end of year plant hunt is an initiative of Floron (Flora Research in The Netherlands). They organised it for the last five years because of their commitment to the research and protection of Dutch wild flora. With this campaign, they want to map out how the Dutch flora is doing in the winter months. During a hunt, they often find special species. “Even a Forget-me-not that flourishes in these cold months,” said Van Leeuwen.

The end of year plant hunt campaign took place in various parts of the country from Christmas day until 3 January.

Source: Studio040

Translation: Nicole Cullinan