Flu season is coming!

Flu season is its way, although a bit later than usual. Get the tissues ready. The coming weeks are expected to be filled with sniffing, sneezing, coughing, and spluttering. The Nivel Health Institute announced that the number of reported influenza cases exceed the amount in a usual flu outbreak.

Over the last few days, influenza cases have flooded Dr. Edith Plum’s waiting room. She is a GP in nearby Neunen. “We can only speak of an epidemic when during two consecutive weeks, 51 patients have flu among a group of 100,000 people”, said Plum in the radio programme, Wakker.

According to the family doctor, the upcoming epidemic is late. “Usually it comes around Christmas time, but the holiday period this year was extremely quiet. The reason is unclear. Some think it is because of the mild temperatures, but there is no proof of that yet.”

Hard to predict or prepare

According to Plum, when it comes to the flu, Australia is ahead of the Netherlands. “Australia is six months ahead of us. Nevertheless, it is always difficult to predict flu season. It is also difficult to match the flu shot to the influenza virus as the virus continually mutates.”

What is the solution? “You do not have to lock yourself up. Adjust your diet and make sure your immune system is healthy. It is also important to stay away from people who have flu, especially when there is a lot of coughing and sneezing.”

Source: Omroep Brabant

Translator: Shufei

Editor: Melinda Walraven