‘Equipment must allow airport to operate in fog’

A solution must be found to the problems with fog at Eindhoven Airport. That is the VVD in the Dutch House of Commons’ opinion.

The coalition political group, therefore, used parliamentary questions to ask for a new landing system for this airport. This so-called Instrument Landing System (ILS) should ensure it is possible to fly when there is dense fog.

In recent years there has regularly been considerable inconvenience due to fog at Eindhoven Airport. Flights have been cancelled and passengers forced to spend the night on camping beds at the airport.

The VVD wants to know from the Cabinet whether such a landing system could put an end to these problems. They also asked what is needed to install such a system. The VVD also wants to get a picture of the amount of damage incurred by Eindhoven Airport in recent years, and who should bear this cost.

Source: Studio040

Translator: Bob

Editor: Melinda Walraven