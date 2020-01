Eindhoven Airport has reopened as of approximately 08:45 on Thursday.

The airport cancelled all flights on Wednesday morning after two days of problems caused by heavy fog in the area.

Twelve extra flights were scheduled to make up for previous cancellations.

Flight-schedule at #EindhovenAirport has started up. Today 12 flights extra will depart. The weatherconditions are allright at this moment. — Eindhoven Airport (@EINairport) January 2, 2020

Source: Studio040