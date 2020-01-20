Dense fog in Brabant: less than 200 meters of visibility

In Brabant, code yellow applies Monday evening due to thick fog. The visibility is less than 200 meters and the fog is a nuisance to traffic.

The fog will slowly spread northwest in the coming hours, says Weeronline. The temperature also falls below freezing point which means it can become slippery locally.

Worst view in Eindhoven

Visibility was worst in Eindhoven on Monday evening. Only 61 meters could be seen there at 21:50. Gradually the fog spreads to the middle and west. Dense fog can also occur locally in the east.

On Monday night the temperature drops to -1 to -3 degrees. It can become slippery locally due to freezing.

Source: Omroep Brabant

Translator: Dirk