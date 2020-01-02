Council’s fireworks campaign received nearly 2,000 complaints in December

The city council received almost 2,000 complaints regarding damage and nuisance caused by fireworks in December.

On 9 December last year, the council launched a campaign to map the nuisance caused by fireworks. Residents were asked to report incidents through the Buitenbeter app.

Between 9 December 2019 and 1 January 2020, a total of 1,943 reports were sent through the app. These reports have yet to be broken down and investigated further.

The council will provide more detail on the results of the campaign at the end of January, along with a plan of approach for the next new year. This will also provide more insight regarding possible plans to switch to a central fireworks show.

