City Poet nominees named

Three poets have a chance to become Eindhoven’s new City Poet. On 30 January, the current City Poet will pass on the baton.

A jury has chosen two nominees from 19 entries – Iris Penning and Linde ten Broek. This year, the jury also decided to give a wild card to Stokely Dichtman.

The jury consists of the current City Poet, Jessica Bartels, ED art editor Rob Schoonen, City Councillor Saskia Lammers, Professor Léon Hanssen, who is a writer too, and Mia Goes of Plint Publishers. They judged the poets on language, spelling, rhythm, content, authenticity, and connection with the city.

On 30 January, the nominees will compete against each other in an onstage performance. Afterward, the audience can give their opinion on the poems. The jury will ultimately decide which poet may call themself City Poet for the next two years.

Nominees

Iris Penning is a singer-songwriter and makes Poetic Pop. She has released three poetic CDs containing poetry collections. Linde ten Broek is a wedding official and soul storyteller. She uses stories to connect people and neighbourhoods. Linde describes herself as a creative pioneer.

Stokely Dichtman regularly does public performances as a poet/performer. He is Poetry Circle 040’s coordinator too. With his poetry and spoken word, Stokely wants to spread his message to the people of Eindhoven.

Source: Studio040

Translator: Bob

Editor: Melinda Walraven