Circular economy knowledge centre to open

Fontys Hogescholen plans to open a Knowledge Centre. The Centre will see the collaboration of students and businesses. They want to drastically improve the sustainability of economic development the economy in the south of the Netherlands.

The Expertisecentrum Circulaire Transitie (Expertise Centre for Circular Transition) aspires to re-use raw materials. It is also committed to the conversion of resources to environmentally-friendly energy sources and usage.

Higher vocational students are partnering with external parties – especially small and medium companies in the manufacturing industry. Many related businesses are established in the manufacturing sector. That is due to the high-tech nature of the Eindhoven region. The students and companies are studying the business models of ongoing projects focused on continuous re-use of raw materials.

Centre’s goals the same as the Region’s

With the Centre, Fontys aims to expand its knowledge base and real-world application. According to the institution, these goals align with the ambitions of businesses and authorities in the Brainport region.

The Knowledge Centre opens next week with an exhibition and symposium. This opening will be as part of Circular Economy Week.

Translator: Ame Harris

Source: Studio040

Editor: Melinda Walraven