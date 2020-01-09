Brainport region wants 500 million for AI development

The Dutch Minister of Finance, Wopke Hoekstra, may launch a €1 billion investment fund. This is for Artificial Intelligence (AI) development.

If so, the Brainport region wants to lay claim half of it. This is according to Robert-Jan Smits. He is chairman of the Eindhoven University of Technology (TU/e) Board of Directors.

A New Year meeting was held on Tuesday in Evoluon. Here, Smits indicated that investments in AI areas are crucial for this region. AI is booming, and the Brainport is working on various AI-related applications.

The 13 regional companies and organisations involved in this work together closely too. The institutions employ more than a thousand people. Almost all of then are engaged in relevant technology advancement. Examples are nursing robots, self-steering cars, and football robots.

Plans are already being made for the investment fund. The TU/e, itself, has drawn up a plan for €100 million.

Source: Studio040

Translator: Shufei

Editor: Melinda Walraven