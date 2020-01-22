Another record year for ASML

ASML has had another record year. The Veldhoven chip machine manufacturer achieved a turnover of €11.8 billion in 2019.

That is €900 million more than the year before. This is apparent from the annual figures published by the group on Wednesday morning. ASML also made an excellent profit: €2.6 billion in total.

ASML sells more and more EUV machines every year. Last year, 26 machines were exported. These are highly advanced devices worth at least €120 million each. They are used to make computer chips.

These chips are used in smartphones or navigation systems, among other things. “We have more and more orders for our EUV technology. That shows how important this technology is for making new computer chips”, ASML top executive, Peter Wennink, says.

Good prospects

All signals are also on green for 2020, Wennink explains. “This will be another good year. The computer chip market is growing. 5G, big data, and Artificial Intelligence are all developing fast, thanks to computer chips. And that requires our EUV machines”.

ASML is currently well under a magnifying glass. The Veldhoven-based company, also known as the flagship of the Brainport Region, has become the centre of a power game between the United States and China. That tug-of-war is about the EUV machines.

