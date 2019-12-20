TAC receives €1.5 million in funding

Temporary Art Centre (TAC) is to receive a €1.5 million funding grant.

The grant will be given by Brainport Regional Deal, a government initiative to invest in the Brainport region. The initiative stipulates that creative companies and organisations such as TAC must be supported, as well as Eindhoven’s famous high tech companies.

Rob Veldhuijsen from TAC says, ‘good affordable, workplaces for professional artists starting out in their careers are important. These can be individual studios where artists can start their careers independently or jointly, or spaces for activities, presentations and meetings. With this grant, TAC can continue to exist’.

The grant will also help TAC to carry out their ongoing renovation and construction plans. Previously, they planned to demolish the building. But the city council of Eindhoven wants to keep it standing, citing the great need for studios and exhibition venues for artists in Eindhoven. They also say that the building contains valuable cultural and historical features.

Source: Studio040

Translator: Rachael Vickerman