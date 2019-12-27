New hotspot opening cancelled

There is a new ‘pop-up’ cultural hotspot in Eindhoven called Koelhuis.

This venue in Dirk Boutslaan is earmarked to host a mix of events. It was supposed to open on 21 December. That did not happen.

According to reports in the local media, the opening party was cancelled at the last minute. A permit had not been arranged. This has serious consequences for the Koelhuis, says Gianni Jorissen. Jorisson is the Director of De Bank, a so-called ‘cultural experiment’ in the city centre.

“This has far-reaching financial implications for us,” he is reported as saying. According to Gianni, it has also tarnished the organisers’ image. The venue might, therefore, not open at all.