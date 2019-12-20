Eindhoven’s fireworks hotline open

From now on, nuisance caused by fireworks can be reported to the Eindhoven Municipality.

Until 1 January 2020, Eindhoven residents can report fireworks nuisance via the BuitenBeter app or by telephone on 14040. Think, for example of noise pollution or blown-up mailboxes and dustbins.

The City Council wants to find out where the problems mainly occur. They want to draw up a plan of action for the next New Year period. The Municipality an official fireworks show.

No fireworks-free zones

There are no fireworks-free zones in Eindhoven at this time of year. There are too few police officers available to maintain these zones.

A survey carried out by the Municipality among 4,200 Eindhoven residents shows that 60% of them are in favour of a central fireworks display. Slightly more than half of the city’s residents are in favour of a ban on the use of fireworks by private individuals.

Source: www.studio040.nl

Translator: Bob

Editor: Melinda Walraven